BETHALTO - Bethalto School District will be holding free Preschool Screenings in order to fill preschool classes for the 2016-17 school year.  The Screening is scheduled for Thursday, May 5th and Friday, May 6th, at Bethalto East Primary School.  The screening is open to any child in the Bethalto District 3-5 years old (child’s 3rd birthday must fall on or before August 6th, 2016). 

If you are interested in the Bethalto Preschool program, please call to make a screening appointment for your child.  You can contact Laura at 377-7250 ext. 304 or email lwinter@bethalto.org.

Child and Family Connections (CFC) will also be present on Thursday, May 5th, to offer free developmental check-ups for any children between the ages of 0-3yrs.  If you have a concern about your child’s health or any area of development, please contact Laura to make an appointment with the Child and Family Connections representative.

