BETHALTO - The Bethalto Community Unit School District #8 recognized several employees during their Golden Eagle Award ceremony.

On Thursday, April 24, 2025, community members gathered at the Central Office for the ceremony, where 29 BCUSD8 employees received the Golden Eagle Award for outstanding contributions to the district. This year marked the eighth annual Golden Eagle Award ceremony.

“We just want to display all the wonderful things and acknowledge all the wonderful things happening in this district,” explained Jen Weber, special education coordinator. “We’re proud of every single person here.”

Each school nominated four employees for the awards. Bethalto East Primary School nominated Kathy Schollmeyer, Tammy Hyman, Lori Griffith and Melissa Meiser. Principal Chrissy Pavlinek introduced each recipient and thanked them for their work at the school.

Parkside Elementary School Principal Aaron Kilpatrick introduced Kelly Wooten, Keri Lugge, Stacey Whitlock-Darr and Ashley Case and commended them for their contributions.

Meadowbrook Intermediate School Principal Shelby Norris congratulated Elizabeth Welz, Farrah Allison, Stacy Trujillo and Keegin Morgan for their work, noting that all four women made her transition to the principal position easier.

From Trimpe Middle School, Principal Laura Gipson and Assistant Principals Zachary Bilyeu and Sandy Erzen introduced Mallory Martin, Maria Roach, Bill Stratton and Breanna Hamilton.

Civic Memorial Principal Justin Newell commended Anita Steinmann, Angie Parish, Nancy Schaaf and Lisa Ayres for their work at the school.

In the Food Service Department, Elizabeth Huck and Shannon Sanders were recognized for going above and beyond for students. The Bus and Maintenance Department awarded Ron Wall, Dan Cichlar, Cory Simmons and Riley Carpenter for their hard work.

Weber introduced Alyssa Kostyshock as the recipient for the Special Education Department. Superintendent Dr. Jill Griffin recognized Michele Ohlson as a powerful force in the Central Office.

As the night drew to a close, Kilpatrick was presented with a special Golden Eagle Award thanking him for his years of service to the district. Kilpatrick will be transitioning to a new role outside the district at the end of the school year.

Award winners’ loved ones and fellow staff members congratulated them for these well-earned honors.

