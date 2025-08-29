BETHALTO - Following reports of discolored water in the Village of Bethalto, Bethalto Community Unit School District #8 Superintendent Dr. Jill Griffin gave an update on the district’s water use during the regular Board of Education meeting on Aug. 28, 2025.

Griffin thanked many community members and public officials for donating water to the district’s students and staff members. She noted that while this week’s water has been “the clearest water that we’ve had consistently” in some time, they still need water donations to ensure the school community has safe water for drinking and cooking.

“We bring quality water into our kitchens to cook with and prepare food,” she explained. “We’re bringing water in right now in all of our kitchens, and then we’re also bringing water and bottles of water for students and staff right now while we wait for things to clear up with the Village.”

Griffin thanked the kitchen staff at the schools, who have “pivoted” and made menu adjustments as needed because of the water.

Article continues after sponsor message

She also expressed her appreciation for Madison County Board member Terry Eaker and his efforts to coordinate water donations. She said Eaker calls her “multiple times a day with more exciting news each time.”

In the past week, Eaker has coordinated a Schnucks donation of three pallets of water for the district. The St. Louis Area Foodbank has also contributed eight pallets of water.

Griffin also thanked the Madison County Regional Office of Education and Regional Superintendent of Schools Dr. Rob Werden for reaching out and “helping us behind the scenes,” as well as Madison County board member Chrissy Wiley. On the district’s Facebook page, they also thanked Mike Babcock and Wood River Walmart for their water donations.

“As you can all imagine, it gets expensive quickly,” Griffin said. “However, we’re in a position now where we’re going to just continue on this course until we see some sustained changes with the water.”

Other than concerns regarding the water, Griffin added that the school district has had an exciting start to the year, and she looks forward to another great school year in Bethalto.

More like this: