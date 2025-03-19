BETHALTO - Tom Beiermann is proud of the Bethalto school district.

Beiermann, one of nine candidates running for a seat on the Bethalto Community Unit School District #8 Board of Education, shared more about who he is and what he stands for. He has served on the school board for approximately 35 years, and he has more to give to continue building the Bethalto community.

“The school district maybe is the most important thing to this community,” he said. “We don’t have a lot of industry and we don’t have a great deal of retail, but I think we do have a very good school system, and I think people appreciate that. Of course, nothing’s more important than their kids, and we try to take care of them as best we can.”

Beiermann met his wife at Civic Memorial High School when they were students. He was a business owner in Cottage Hills for several years, with an auto repair business and a salvage yard, as he raised his three children in the Bethalto district. Nowadays, he focuses on managing rental properties in Cottage Hills and being a grandfather.

But his passion for the district has never wavered. Beiermann noted that there is some “turmoil surrounding the district right now,” with some “controversy and bad press.” He believes the district will “weather that storm and come out on top again,” and he wants to help see the schools through this time and into the next phase.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We just try to keep stabilized and keep things going,” he explained. “There’s been administrators that have left the district for one reason or the other. We have to find good people to replace those that left, and I think we’ve done that. Board members resigned, and we’ve been able to replace those seats with really good people. I think that’s the most important thing right now, and that’s the reason I’m going to continue for a while and try to get everything kind of normal, whatever is normal.”

Beiermann noted that funding is “always” a problem for school districts across the nation. He pointed out that some funding might be jeopardized by the government in the near future, but he believes the district will adjust accordingly and continue to provide a “good quality education for our kids.”

He emphasized that he is a steady presence on the board and has a deep understanding of the board’s operations and obligations. He also noted his commitment to the community and his eagerness to give back.

He wants to continue serving the Bethalto community and building a district that educators, families and students can be proud to call home. As the consolidated election on April 1, 2025, approaches, Beiermann encourages people to consider voting for him.

“We need to just keep things on an even keel without getting too excited one way or the other. Everybody has to be reasonable and rational and be willing to compromise,” he added. “Because of my experience and my desire to serve this community and knowing how important the school district is to this community, I hope they realize that I’ve devoted a lot of time and effort, and I’m willing to continue to do that.”

This is the fourth in a series of nine articles about the Bethalto Community Unit School District #8 Board of Education candidates.

More like this: