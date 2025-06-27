BETHALTO - After a lengthy discussion during their regular meeting on June 26, 2025, the Bethalto Community Unit School District #8 Board of Education voted 5–2 to approve a three-year contract with AT&T’s FirstNet for 30 mobile phones.

Director of Technology Tyler Warren was previously instructed to solicit bids for a contract that would provide mobile phones to administrators, principals, assistant principals, maintenance and technology staff in the district. The three-year contract for 30 mobile phones will allow administrators to text and call without using their personal cell phones.

“These are all people who are vocal throughout the district, move between buildings, need to communicate to each other,” Warren explained. “Probably more often than not, we’re all texting each other on our personal cell phones, which is not necessarily the most appropriate.”

AT&T’s FirstNet first responder network is a high-speed broadband network designed for first responders. The 30 mobile phones will also be connected to this network, so school administrators can quickly communicate during a crisis.

Several Board members asked Warren about the necessity of these phones. Michael Kirby suggested having one phone per building that administrators could use in emergencies. He expressed concerns that the phones would complicate communication, and he suggested having a plan in place with the Bethalto Police Department.

“I sort of did the numbers on it and I multiplied it by 30, and I wasn’t comfortable with that at all because, specifically, I see this as a want versus need,” Kirby said. “The presentation I’m giving makes a lot more sense than giving 30 phones out and further tying up the lines.”

Superintendent Dr. Jill Griffin responded that the district has already collaborated with the Bethalto Police Department to create a crisis plan. She added that other districts suggested a phone contract like this to increase communication in emergencies.

“When you have school shootings or school crisis situations, what happens is the whole system locks down, and people that need to speak to one another within the system can’t get a hold of one another,” Griffin explained.

Warren said that while the emergency communication is “definitely a selling point,” the main reason he was instructed to solicit bids was because administrators are using their personal phones for business purposes. Many district personnel have given their personal cell phone numbers to parents, vendors and other members of the public. At this time, Griffin is the only district employee who receives a phone stipend.

He also pointed out that any communication pertaining to the school district is public information. If people are conducting business on their personal cell phones, community members can file Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests on administrators’ personal cell phones. Several people in the room, including Griffin and Board President Todd Meiser, shared that a community member had filed FOIA requests for their personal phones in the past.

Board member Dallas Zimmerman suggested that administrators could create a personal profile and a business profile on their cell phones to keep them separate. He added that in his company, any employee who wants a company phone must pay for it themselves.

According to Warren, the cost to the district would be “around $900 a month.” Griffin said Warren is also in the process of creating a cell phone user agreement and acceptable use policy.

The Board voted 5–2 to approve the three-year contract for 30 mobile phones. Kirby voted no. Zimmerman voted no “at this time” and noted he wants to have a clearer understanding of the policy.

