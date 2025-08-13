Village of Bethalto Council Meeting

BETHALTO – Bethalto residents on Monday raised safety concerns and questioned village officials amid ongoing water discoloration.

Resident Shaun Flatt was among four residents who spoke on the subject during the public comment portion of this week’s Village Board meeting. Flatt said when other communities have struggled with water discoloration, they provided clean drinking water to their residents, and asked if Bethalto would do the same.

“We’re paying for clean water, we’re not getting it, now we’re having to buy water on top of that,” Flatt said. “Will Bethalto provide clean water for the community to drink?”

Mayor Gary Bost said they will not, but emphasized the village’s water is safe to drink as efforts are ongoing.

“We’re moving forward, things are getting better, and while this is discolored and not sightly, it’s not unsafe,” Bost said. “We’re drinking it, we drink it, we drink it here – so at this point, no. Until the [Illinois Environmental Protection Agency] decides that it’s not safe, then we’re going to keep moving forward with what we’re doing.”

Flatt asked several more questions, pressing village officials to test the water specifically for manganese and notify residents not to mix the water with baby formula until the EPA can confirm test results showing the manganese levels are safe. When Flatt asked if they planned to test the water for manganese, a village official responded that they “may do that,” but could not confirm the EPA has actually tested the water for manganese.

Article continues after sponsor message

“How you act today is going to go down in history about whether you did the right thing or not,” Flatt said. “We could provide clean water, bottled water to the community – that would be a long way of what you guys can do for this community, and it’s very simple stuff.”

According to a statement on the village website, “whole system water flushing” began on Monday, July 28, 2025 and “may cause temporary discolored water and periods of low pressure” until the process is completed. While the flushing process remains ongoing, village officials encourage residents to check their water quality prior to doing laundry.

System flushing is occurring in phases around the village; Phase 1 began in East Alton on 9th Street and in Rosewood Heights south of Airline Drive; Phase 2 covered Rosewood Heights north of Airline Drive and Cottage Hills; Phase 3 goes through eastward Bethalto down Route 140 near Zion, followed by Phase 4 starting in mid-Bethalto, then spanning into Timberwood, Whispering Oaks, and the north side of town.

Flatt asked village officials several other questions, including about the status of bids to replace water pipes around the village. While one project has already been approved by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and should be out for bid soon, another two projects are reportedly still in the design phase.

Flatt also suggested the village add a section to its website updating residents on which section is currently being flushed and/or worked on, and which section is coming up next. Village officials agreed to add something similar to the village website, acknowledging that it may not be added immediately.

Mayor Gary Bost said the village is seeking grant funding through engineering firm Oates & Associates, adding the village has been “afforded the use of the county’s grant writers.” Bost has since met with Representatives Amy Elik and Nikki Budzinski on the topic and assured residents the village is “turning over every rock we can.”

System flushing is conducted during overnight hours in an attempt to avoid periods of heavy water usage, according to the village’s statement, which adds weather and several other factors could impact the timeline of when this flushing is expected to be completed.

Residents are advised to contact Water Plant Operator Jim Williams at (618) 570-5098 with questions or concerns. More information about the village’s PFAS levels can be found here, while the village’s 2025 Water Quality Report is available here.

A full recording of the Aug. 11, 2025 Bethalto Village Board meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

More like this: