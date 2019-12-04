Bethalto's Tanya Ott

BETHALTO - Tanya Ott, a Bethalto resident, will participate on "The Great American Baking Show:" Holiday Edition, Season 5 will premiere on ABC at 8 p.m. CST on Thursday, Dec. 12.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Tanya has been a resident of the region for more than 20 years, since leaving military service. Tanya married a Riverbend native in 1995 and moved here in 1998.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Great American Baking Show is a spin-off of the internationally popular Great British Baking Show. Ten amateur bakers from around the U.S. are chosen to compete in a series of three bakes per episode. The show will premiere on Dec. 12 at 8 p.m., airing Episodes 1, Cake Week, and Episode 2, Bread Week, back to back.

Tanya's three children have attended school in Bethalto and two have now graduated from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. She is representing the Saint Louis Metro area on The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition, Season 5.

"My main goal as a baker is to inspire and teach other home bakers to grow their skills in the kitchen," she said.

More like this:

Rusty Wheat Continues To Inspire Residents Through Local Cleanup Initiatives
2 days ago
Kendall Jenner's One-Time Ferrari Highlights EXO Lounge Car Show: Luxury Cars and Family Fun Unite At Event
Mar 24, 2025
Bethalto School Board Race: Desiree Potter Shows Passion for the Community
Mar 18, 2025
Bethalto School Board Race: Samantha Pritchett Wants Bethalto to Succeed
Mar 22, 2025
Alton YWCA Announces 2025 Women Of Distinction Honorees
Feb 20, 2025

 