BETHALTO - Tanya Ott, a Bethalto resident, will participate on "The Great American Baking Show:" Holiday Edition, Season 5 will premiere on ABC at 8 p.m. CST on Thursday, Dec. 12.

Tanya has been a resident of the region for more than 20 years, since leaving military service. Tanya married a Riverbend native in 1995 and moved here in 1998.

The Great American Baking Show is a spin-off of the internationally popular Great British Baking Show. Ten amateur bakers from around the U.S. are chosen to compete in a series of three bakes per episode. The show will premiere on Dec. 12 at 8 p.m., airing Episodes 1, Cake Week, and Episode 2, Bread Week, back to back.

Tanya's three children have attended school in Bethalto and two have now graduated from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. She is representing the Saint Louis Metro area on The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition, Season 5.

"My main goal as a baker is to inspire and teach other home bakers to grow their skills in the kitchen," she said.

