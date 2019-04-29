BETHALTO – Charges have been filed against the regional manager of Metro Apartments following the March 9, 2019, condemnation of 151 Rue Des Chateau.

Andrew M. Dreith, 35, of the 200 block of Gabrielle Circle in Bethalto was charged with three counts of criminal housing management, each a Class A misdemeanor. Dreith is the regional manager of Metro Apartments, which operates the apartments located in that complex. These charges are a result of an investigation launched by the Bethalto Police Department in regards to the call, which led to that condemnation.

A release from the department stated a family living at 151 Rue Des Chateau called the Village of Bethalto for assistance around 1 p.m. on March 9 during a rainy day. That address consists of four apartments: A, B, C and D. A was unoccupied, B was occupied by two adults and three children, C was occupied by two adults and two children and D was occupied by one adult and three children.

The call for assistance was in regards to water from the rainstorm coming through the light fixtures and electrical outlets, alleging it was occurring due to a faulty roof, which had yet to have been replaced.

Following that condemnation, the Bethalto Police Department ensured each family had a safe location to live at least temporarily, as their former homes were deemed unsafe.

These charges are a result from an extensive investigation by the Bethalto Police Department, but all are considered innocent unless proven guilty. Dreith was released with a promise to appear in court at a later date.

