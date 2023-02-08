BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police reported today the past week has been busy with multiple calls for service and arrests throughout the village. Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said this criminal information accounts for just four of the felony-related investigations and arrests Bethalto Officers have made in the past few days.

The chief added that is important to know that all the individuals charged and noted and/or associated with this post are innocent of the charge(s) filed, until such time as they are proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. The issuance of a charge/information or a warrant is based solely upon probable cause and is not proof of guilt.

These are the released charges:

Carlos Boles faces a charge of Aggravated Fleeing Or Attempting To Elude A Police Officer and a count of Failure To Stop After Having An Accident Involving Personal Injury Or Death. Boles' bond is set at $100,000.

Joshua Harcourt is charged with one count of Unlawful Possession Of Methamphetamine. His bond was set at $20,000.

Phillip Patrick faces three charges: one count of Unlawful Possession Of Methamphetamine, Retail Theft Under $300, and Criminal Trespass To Land. Patrick's bond is $25,000.

Alexis M. Broyles has a charge of Unlawful Possession Of Methamphetamine. The bond for Broyles has been set at $20,000.

