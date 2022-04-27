Bethalto Police Probe Of Stolen Vehicle Case Leads To Methamphetamine Possession Arrest
BETHALTO - Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Haine’s Office has charged a Clark, MO., man - Jay L. Hager - with a felony count of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. There is also an ongoing stolen vehicle investigation and Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said he is a person of interest in that case.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon provided this information about the arrest: "At 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, 2022, a Bethalto Police Officer located a stolen vehicle parked at 100 Wesley Drive, Lot 12, East Alton. While conducting the investigation officers located a second stolen vehicle parked at the residence. East Alton, Wood River, and an Alton Officer responded and assisted in the efforts to contact the occupants of the residence.
"Hager attempted to flee the trailer through the ground skirting but was stopped by officers. He was found to be in possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and was taken into custody.
"Hager is being held at the Madison County Jail on the noted charge in lieu of a $25,000 bond, which was set by the Honorable Judge Ronald Slemer.
The investigation into the recovery of the two stolen vehicles is ongoing, the chief said.
More like this: