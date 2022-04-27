Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon provided this information about the arrest: "At 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, 2022, a Bethalto Police Officer located a stolen vehicle parked at 100 Wesley Drive, Lot 12, East Alton. While conducting the investigation officers located a second stolen vehicle parked at the residence. East Alton, Wood River, and an Alton Officer responded and assisted in the efforts to contact the occupants of the residence.

"Hager attempted to flee the trailer through the ground skirting but was stopped by officers. He was found to be in possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and was taken into custody.