BETHALTO — A man was taken into custody Saturday afternoon following a police response to a fire and assault at an apartment complex in Bethalto.

Bethalto Fire Department and Bethalto Police Department Saturday morning, July 19, 2025, to a report of a truck set on fire and a victim who had been battered at an apartment building in the 300 block of Grant Street.

Firefighters arrived to find the truck engulfed in flames and quickly brought the fire under control. Officers located a victim who had sustained injuries from an assault.

As a precaution, the apartment complex was evacuated.

During the investigation, police learned that a suspect was barricaded inside the building. Bethalto Police used a loudspeaker to order the individual to exit. For safety reasons, the Metro East S.W.A.T. team was called in to assist.

The S.W.A.T. team entered the building and peacefully removed the suspect, who was then taken into custody by police. The situation concluded around 2 p.m.

The Bethalto Police thanked all the agencies who assisted, from the Madison County Sheriff's Office, East Alton Police Department, Highland Police Department, the Illinois State Fire Marshal, and the tactical team.

No further details have been released by law enforcement. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

More to come.

