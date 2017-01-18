BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Department has nine new vehicles to replace its ageing fleet of 2004-06 Chevrolet Impalas.

Bethalto Police Chief Greg Smock said the new fleet of nine Ford Explorers came with a base price of $28,000 each - a price which may be slightly offset by the department trading the old Impalas. Smock said Explorers were chosen over new Ford Tauruses because Explorers offer more room for officer equipment and are better for officer safety.

"Most departments in the state are going to Ford Explorers," Smock said. "By the time you get your computer and other equipment in there, the others are too small."

The decision to replace the old Impalas began eight months ago, Smock said, and the new Explorers have been patrolling the streets for the last week or two. Smock said the decision was made to purchase new police vehicles due to the increasing cost to maintain the ageing Impalas.

Despite their SUV style and bulky looks, the new Explorers have the power and handling of any other police interceptor vehicle. Smock said they are built for police work and are not the standard Explorers the general public can buy.

"They seem to handle very well," Smock said. "So far, so good."

