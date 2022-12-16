BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Department's Christmas For All program once again touched the hearts of many in the community who needed assistance this holiday season.

The Bethalto Police exceeded all expectations and made $29,167.13 in donations in just a little over a one-month period. This past Tuesday and Wednesday evening, Bethalto Police Officers, their family members, Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies, Mayor Gary Bost, Senator Kris Tharp, Madison County Chief Deputy Marcos Pulido, Bethalto Village Trustees, the Bethalto Zoning Administrator, Village Clerk Sue Lowrance, retired officers/dispatchers, Santa Claus, and compassionate trusted village residents worked together to shop with or for more than 100 children and their families.

In the two-day shopping spree, volunteers aided families in purchasing $26,433.28 in gifts, food, clothing, and essentials. This was the fourth year in a row police had collected gifts and funds that were distributed for area children, Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said.

"With the remaining funds raised we plan to assist several other families who we received late notices that they were in need," Chief Dixon said. "We’ve also been in touch with representatives of the school district and obtained a wish list related to coats, jackets, gloves, hats, and supplies, which we will fill.

"We want to thank every donor, from those who contributed $20 to those who gave $3,500. Your generosity and compassion provided for more than just gifts, food, and clothing - it provided hope to those experiencing difficult times, helped spread the true meaning of the season, and what it means to be fortunate enough to call The United State of America home."

Dixon continued and said outside of all the smiles, laughs, and happy memories created by the event, one of the most touching and poignant moments of the efforts came when one of the previous year’s recipients walked into the Police Department and made a $100 donation to this year’s efforts.

"Our hopes are that every family whose been part of this program will rebound from their current financial situation, and one day is stable enough to help others who are having a difficult time making ends meet," Chief Dixon said. "As I have said many times before, we are all so very fortunate to live in such a caring and giving community.

"Merry Christmas to everyone from the members of the Bethalto Police Department and their families. I would also like to thank all of the volunteers who stepped up and made this event possible and such a success. You are amazing people for whom I have the greatest respect."

