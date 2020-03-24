Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Department needs your help in identifying the two females.

Both cases involve the theft of woman's purses and the subsequent fraudulent use of credit cards at Collinsville area businesses.

Anyone with information on their identities are asked to contact the Department's non emergency number (618-377-5266) or send the Bethalto Police a message via Facebook. All calls or messages may remain anonymous.

More like this:

Bethalto School Board Race: Desiree Potter Shows Passion for the Community
Mar 18, 2025
Bethalto School Board Race: Michael Kirby Looks for Ways to Give Back
Mar 19, 2025
Bethalto School Board Candidates Introduce Themselves at Forum
Mar 12, 2025
Bethalto School Board Race: Sharon Rothe Points to the Positive in Bethalto Schools
Mar 21, 2025
Local Ace Hardware Store Raises $52,464 For Children's Miracle Network Hospitals
Mar 19, 2025

 