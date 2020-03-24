Article continues after sponsor message

BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Department needs your help in identifying the two females.

Both cases involve the theft of woman's purses and the subsequent fraudulent use of credit cards at Collinsville area businesses.

Anyone with information on their identities are asked to contact the Department's non emergency number (618-377-5266) or send the Bethalto Police a message via Facebook. All calls or messages may remain anonymous.