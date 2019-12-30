Article continues after sponsor message

BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying those responsible for vandalizing the Bethalto Splash Landing Building over the weekend.

If you saw anyone suspicious at the park on Saturday evening 12/28/19, or heard rumor of who is responsible, or recognize any of the tags in the photographs please contact the Bethalto Police Department at 618-377-5266, or send us a Facebook Message.

