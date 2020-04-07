BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Department sent out information Tuesday that on patrols, officers have noticed several residents placing items in their front yards at the curbs presumably for spring clean up.

"The yearly spring cleanup for the Village of Bethalto was suspended due to the COVID- 19 crisis on March 23, 2020," the Bethalto Police said. "It was posted on the Village Web Site and Facebook Page on that date and several times since that date. Please do not presume because others have items in their yards/at the curb that the Clean Up is taking place.