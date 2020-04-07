Bethalto Police Department Reminds Residents Spring Cleanup is Off for Now
BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Department sent out information Tuesday that on patrols, officers have noticed several residents placing items in their front yards at the curbs presumably for spring clean up.
"The yearly spring cleanup for the Village of Bethalto was suspended due to the COVID- 19 crisis on March 23, 2020," the Bethalto Police said. "It was posted on the Village Web Site and Facebook Page on that date and several times since that date. Please do not presume because others have items in their yards/at the curb that the Clean Up is taking place.
"Those who have placed items in their yard/at the curb for spring cleanup are encouraged to fit what they can into their trash receptacle. Those larger items that can’t be placed in the receptacles and would constitute a violation of the Village Nuisance Ordinance 25-1-1 should be cleared from yards and curbs. When and if Spring Clean Up is rescheduled it will be posted on the Village and Police Department’s Facebook Pages."
For more information, contact the Bethalto Police Department at (618) 377-5266.
