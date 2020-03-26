BETHALTO - Bethalto Police Department Deputy Chief Jason Lamb released a statement today about the leash law in town.

"We appreciate everyone’s efforts to help keep our community healthy by complying with the stay at home order that has been issued by the Governor. That said, we are all human and cabin fever starts to set in at some point which is completely understood."

"People need to get out, go for a walk and get some fresh air from time to time. In order to ensure everyone’s safety, we are asking our residents to please obey the Village's Leash Ordinance. If you take your dog for a walk remember it must be on a leash, and it is a violation of our local ordinance to simply allow your dog to roam free in the Village."

Lamb continued: "I have tasked the Animal Control and Patrol Officers to be on the lookout for violations. This will hopefully ensure that people can get out of their house for a while without fear of wandering pets. Thank You in advance for your help with this matter."

