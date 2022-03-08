BETHALTO - At 10:23 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, Bethalto Officers responded to a reported Carjacking in the 100 block of Wesley Drive.

Officers met with the victim, who told them that an acquaintance had stolen his vehicle and ran him over as she fled the scene.

Bethalto Officers worked with Wood River Police Officers and recovered the vehicle and identified the suspect.

The case is under investigation and will be presented for charges in the coming days. The victim suffered from what was reported to be only minor injuries.

