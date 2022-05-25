BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Department issued a reminder today to area businesses to diligently examine all currency for counterfeit bills during purchases. Bethalto Police announced that on Monday a report was filed about the subject in the below image attempting to pass a counterfeit $50 bill.

Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said: "A diligent and attentive attendant examined the bill and recognized it to be counterfeit. The matter is under investigation, and we ask any other police agencies with this subject as a suspect in a similar activity to please contact us."

He added: "Anyone who knows the subject in the images, who was driving a newer model white Mercury Cougar, out of Wilsonville, Illinois, is asked to contact us on Facebook or call 618-377-5266 extension 1.

"Employees of area bars, convenience, and grocery stores should be diligent in examining the bills they receive recognizing that $20 and $50 bills are the most often counterfeited.

"Many of the counterfeit bills we are now receiving are true U.S. currency usually $5 bills that have been washed and reprinted over so they will pass the pen test. Examine suspicious bills for the other indicators (watermarks, fine print, color) and compare them with other same denomination bills in your drawer. Recognize that most people attempting to pass counterfeit bills will usually try to buy a single low-cost item and often work in pairs."

The chief continued: "A special message for those attempting to pass counterfeit bills in Bethalto. We work diligently with all our retailers and bars, who all have amazing video surveillance, and we will seek felony charges against everyone we identify who has attempted to pass a counterfeit bill. Our advice to those involved in this criminal activity is to get a job and/or don’t come to Bethalto trying to pass these bills unless you want to go to prison."

It's important to remember the subject in the post has not been charged and/or proven guilty of a crime and is innocent unless charged and proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. He is simply a person of interest at this point in the investigation. He is encouraged to contact the Bethalto Police Department to resolve this matter.

