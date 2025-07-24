BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Department is addressing concerns over the use of low-speed electric scooters, commonly known as e-scooters, on local roadways. The department has received multiple complaints about riders operating these scooters in the community in violation of Illinois law.

Under Illinois state law, e-scooters are permitted on roadways only if a municipality enacts an ordinance allowing their use. Even then, riders must adhere to specific rules, including being at least 18 years old and allowing only one rider per scooter.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bethalto has not passed such an ordinance, making the operation of e-scooters on its streets illegal.

The Bethalto Police Department highlighted safety concerns after reviewing video footage showing one individual riding on the wrong side of the road through an intersection and another rider pulling out in front of a fire truck responding to a medical emergency with lights and sirens activated.

Bethalto Police officers will be actively contacting e-scooter riders to inform them of the violations and encourage compliance.

The department urges residents to help maintain safety on the roadways. Those interested in reviewing the relevant state law can refer to Illinois statute 625 ILCS 5/11-1518.

More like this: