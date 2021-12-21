BETHALTO - Bethalto Police responded to Dairy Queen at 444 W. Bethalto Drive on Monday, December 20, 2021, for an alleged subject attempting to pass a counterfeit $50 bill.

Officers located the subject in question, who was ultimately identified as:

DEVONTE R. HALL

M/B DOB 10/22/94

703 S. PRAIRIE STREET

BETHALTO, IL.

Bethalto Police said evidence collected during the investigation resulted in the arrest of Hall, who was officially charged today by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office with one felony count of forgery. Hall is in custody at the Madison County Jail, in lieu of a $15,000 bond, which was set by the Honorable Judge Janet Heflin.

The issuance of criminal charges is not an indication of guilt. The defendant in this case and all other criminal cases is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

