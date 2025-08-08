BETHALTO, Ill. — On July 3, 2025, at approximately 3:10 p.m., the Bethalto Police Department responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the 300 block of West Bethalto Drive.

A caller reported seeing a black male going through a vehicle, then leaving and getting into a nearby car, which subsequently left the area. The caller provided the license plate number of the suspect vehicle to the police.

Officers confirmed that a large sum of currency had been taken from the victim’s vehicle. With assistance from the Alton Police Department, officers stopped the vehicle hours later.

A female was driving at the time and was questioned about the male suspect and his whereabouts, but no credible information was obtained. Police seized the female’s cell phone as part of the investigation.

Bethalto detectives obtained information from the leasing company regarding the person who rented the vehicle and secured a search warrant for the seized phone.

Surveillance footage from nearby establishments helped identify the suspect as Kevin D. Lacey.

Detectives also determined that the female driver, identified as Porche Bolden, provided false information to police, hindering the investigation.

Lacey was charged with burglary, a Class 3 felony, and Bolden was charged with obstructing justice, a Class 4 felony.

The Bethalto Police Department expressed gratitude to the witness whose prompt information contributed to the charges.

“All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” the department said in a statement.

