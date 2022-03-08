BETHALTO - At 1:25 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, Bethalto Police Officers were dispatched to the area of westbound Illinois Route 140, in reference to a purported road rage incident, which involved one subject reportedly pointing a gun at a family in another vehicle.

The suspect vehicle was located and stopped by the Illinois State Police on Brakhane Road south of Worden.

The driver, William E. Speed, M/W Age 70 of Hillsboro, Illinois, was arrested without incident and charged by Bethalto Officers with Aggravated Assault.

Speed posted bond and was released on the offense.

“I commend the officers who took part in all the efforts this past weekend and warn those who choose to commit criminal offenses in the Village of Bethalto that our officers take every call and their oath to serve and protect to heart,” Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said.

It is important to remember that the issuance of charges is based only upon Probable Cause and is not an indication of Guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses to include those in this post are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. - Chief Mike Dixon.

