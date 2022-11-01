Bethalto Police Again Embarks On 2022 "Christmas For All" Program, Seeks Help Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Department is once again embarking on its 2022 “Christmas For All” Fund Raiser. Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon made this statement: "I know it seems early, but Christmas will be here before you know it, and there are a lot of families and children in our school district/region who without our help will go without this holiday season. The Bethalto Police Department has once again decided to collect donations to be distributed to those who are most in need in our region this Christmas. "Last year our collective efforts resulted in raising $17,027.85 in cash contributions, which were used to provide Christmas gifts, help, and aid to more than 70 children and their families who reside in Bethalto's School District and the surrounding areas. Because of your generous contribution, these children and their families were able to experience the true joy of the holiday season. Article continues after sponsor message "Just as we have done in the past we will work with our school district, the Bethalto Girls and Boys Club, and our community members themselves to seek out children/families in need of help and provide for those for whom we can. Those children/families chosen will go with representatives from the police department shopping and the gifts, clothes, and food items chosen by the children/families will be paid for with the money raised." Anyone who wishes to donate may do so by contacting Chief Dixon via the Bethalto Police Department’s Facebook Page, by email at mdixon@bethaltopolice.org, or by contacting the police department’s non-emergency phone number 618-377-5266 ext. 7. "We will accept checks, Walmart Gift Cards, and cash donations," Chief Dixon said. "Checks should be made out to 'Bethalto Police Department Holiday Event.' Every penny raised will be provided to needy children and/or families in our region. "I want to personally thank everyone who has donated to this event in the past and those who will aid in this year's efforts. It is truly a magical thing to live in such a giving community that recognizes the need to help others during their most desperate of times, and to provide for children in need during this most special time of the year. "I hope we can help even more families this year than last, and I’m thankful for everyone’s contributions, which will make a world of difference for a child who otherwise likely would go without on Christmas morning. Thank You, Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon." More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending