BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Department announced on Tuesday afternoon it needs the public's help in identifying a person of interest after a theft attempt at Ace Hardware on Monday, June 20, 2022.

"The subject reportedly attempted to steal a lawn mower from Ace Hardware at approximately 1:10 p.m. on June 20, 2022," Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said.

Article continues after sponsor message

"He entered the parking lot from the west and fled the parking lot eastbound on Illinois Route 140.

"He was driving the green in color Dodge Caravan in the images. He is a person of interest at this point and has not been charged with a crime.

"Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact the Bethalto Police Department at 618-377-5266 ext. 1, or message the department on Facebook."