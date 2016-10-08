BETHALTO – It was a great afternoon for a parade as numerous groups, high school sports teams, candidates for homecoming royalty came out to march in the annual Bethalto Homecoming Parade.

In preparation for Friday’s big game against the Waterloo Bulldogs, parade floats and participants were decked out in their purple and gold best to support the Civic Memorial High School football team. The game will start at 7 p.m. at Hauser Field.

First responders from both Bethalto and Cottage Hills Fire Departments kicked off the parade with sirens blazing The Civic Memorial Marching Eagles performed their parade tune “El Gato” and shared their school spirit with their rendition of CM’s fight song. The 2016 Homecoming Court, including the king and queen candidates, strolled down the road on convertibles and threw candy to the crowd.

School spirit practically oozed from Prairie Street as floats made their way though town, with those along the route with arms and bags held wide to accept that glorious candy being thrown into the streets.

There is more to the annual event than the pounds of candy consumed afterward or even the early dismissal from school (this year, the district had a teacher’s institute and the students had the day off). Through celebrations like the homecoming parade, the citizens of Bethalto and its neighborhoods come out year after year to stand shoulder to shoulder with their neighbors and enjoy one another’s company. And after the parade, the crowds get to head to CM to see the big game.

On days like this, it feels amazing to be an Eagle.

