BETHALTO - The Illinois Secretary of State has upgraded its Bethalto DMV to a “One-Stop-Shop” design, improving the customer experience through reduced wait times and increased efficiency.

The renovation also includes updated signage to create a more logical flow and help customers know where to go, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced today.

The Bethalto DMV, located at 20 Terminal Dr., Ste. 103, East Alton, is among the first to undergo the “One-Stop-Shop” transformation and is now re-opened following extensive renovations to allow customers to access services at one single station.

As a part of the Secretary of State’s ongoing modernization efforts, the new DMV experience will save customers considerable time and several steps by offering both vehicle and driver services at a single service counter.

“Since taking office, I have made it a top priority to provide exceptional customer service and reduce lines and wait times,” Giannoulias said. “Our Bethalto facility is among the first to get this renovation that will give it a modern feel while employing new technology to create efficiencies.”

“By streamlining DMV services into a single counter, customers no longer need to make multiple stops for different tasks," said State Senator Erica Harriss (56th District—Glen Carbon). "This redesign shows that government can improve efficiency and provide better service to communities across our state."

“This upgraded DMV design will help our residents get the services they need in a more efficient manner and enable them to get back to their busy lives more quickly,” said State Representative Amy Elik (111th District—Alton). “Introducing new technology and cross-training employees decreases wait times to better serve residents.”

Driver services and vehicle services employees at “One-Stop-Shop” DMVs are now cross-trained to provide both sets of services.

At a single service counter, customers will be able obtain the following services:

Apply for a REAL ID or a new driver’s license or state ID card.

Renew a driver’s license, state ID or Temporary Visitor Driver’s License (TVDL).

Register or renew their vehicle registration and obtain vehicle stickers.

Order a new license plate.

Join the Illinois Organ and Tissue Donor Registry.

