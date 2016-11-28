COLUMBUS, Ohio – “Run Hide Fight.”

Those three words rang out on the e-mails and messages to the Ohio State University students at 9:56 a.m. The following tweet was also posted on the OSU Emergency Management Twitter page:

Buckeye Alert: Active Shooter on campus. Run Hide Fight. Watts Hall. 19th and College. — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) November 28, 2016

Brandon Mihalich, a Bethalto native and first-year student at the Ohio State University College of Dentristy, woke up to the same emergency alert on his phone. Luckily, he was not anywhere near the incident and marked himself as "safe" using Facebook's Safety Check feature.

"I'm not sure what to think," Mihalich said, "We all have questions as to what they did and why they did it. Right now, I'm watching the news waiting for updates."

As of now, at least eight people have been sent to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, including stab wounds and being struck by a vehicle. Other injuries are currently being evaluated, Ben Johnson said.

In a recent report by the Associated Press News, a spokesperson from the university has said a suspect in the attack has been shot and killed by police.

At approximately 12:21 p.m., the university released the following message:

Ohio State University Police and local law enforcement continue to respond to a public safety incident on Ohio State’s campus. A suspect has been shot and reported deceased. Victim injuries include stab wounds, injury by motor vehicle and other injuries that are being evaluated. At the recommendation of law enforcement, campus alerts for shelter in place have been lifted. Campus remains open during the continued investigation, although classes have been canceled for the remainder of the day. Facts are still being verified. We will hold a media briefing as soon as we are able. The university will continue to share information through Buckeye Alert and emergency.osu.edu. Our top priority remains the safety and security of our campus community. Our thoughts and prayers are with those injured and their families.

With other mass shooting incidents like that of that in 1999 at Columbine High School or the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting, it is sure to stir several different emotions and questions around the community, especially asking why the suspect would do something like this.

"You never think something like this will happen around you," Mihalich said. "I briefly heard about the shooting in New Orleans. I know in some instances, people commit crimes like this due to overwhelming stress and anxiety. Here on campus, they provide us with ample resources to maintain the stress of higher education."

The prompt and concise notifications by the Department of Public Safety for the university, as well as the fast work of law enforcement, maintained campus security insurmountably. As of 11:14 a.m., the call for students and faculty to take shelter was lifted and the scene was secured.

UPDATE 1/2 : Shelter in Place lifted. Scene is now secure. ALL classes are canceled on Columbus campus for the remainder of the day. — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) November 28, 2016

UPDATE 2/2: Area around 19th & College Ave. is closed. List of buildings closed and additional information at https://t.co/u4Ls7QUyyW — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) November 28, 2016

Emerging details for this tragic incident are being revealed each minute, but Mihalich believes that once the situation is investigated in full, precautions will be made to make sure that this type of event will never happen again at his university.

"I'm confident that once the situation is figured out here, the school will take measures to ensure that this does not happen again," he said. "I think the school has done a great job keeping us informed and providing us with the information they have."

