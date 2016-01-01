BETHALTO - Bethalto Mayor Alan Winslow announced today that dumpsters will be provided in the Public Works Department parking lot at 101 S. Prairie St. in Bethalto the next three weeks for water-related cleanup.

Furniture, carpeting and appliances are acceptable items for the dumpsers, Winslow said. He urged peole to not drop off paint or any hazardous materials.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Bethalto is providing the dumpsters in order to clean up after the extensive water damage from last weekend's record-breaking rains for disposal of water damaged items.

More like this:

Nov 10, 2024 - Bethalto East Principal Crissy Pavlinek Explains Why She Chose Bethalto

Oct 18, 2024 - Bethalto East Primary School Hosts Fun-Filled Touch-a-Truck Night

4 days ago - Parkside Primary Principal Aaron Kilpatrick is Proud of Adopted Hometown Bethalto

Oct 21, 2024 - Bethalto Fire Department Donates $500 to Backstoppers Of Madison County

Oct 31, 2024 - Zion Lutheran School Bethalto Recognizes 1st Quarter Outstanding Academic Achievements

 