BETHALTO - Bethalto Mayor Alan Winslow announced today that dumpsters will be provided in the Public Works Department parking lot at 101 S. Prairie St. in Bethalto the next three weeks for water-related cleanup.

Furniture, carpeting and appliances are acceptable items for the dumpsers, Winslow said. He urged peole to not drop off paint or any hazardous materials.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bethalto is providing the dumpsters in order to clean up after the extensive water damage from last weekend's record-breaking rains for disposal of water damaged items.

More like this: