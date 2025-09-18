



BETHALTO – A Bethalto man previously convicted of domestic battery has been released pending trial in his latest domestic battery case after allegedly breaking into a second victim’s home while fleeing from police.

John V. Fleming, 30, of Bethalto, was charged on Sept. 8, 2025 with one count each of residential burglary (a Class 1 felony), aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, domestic battery (second or subsequent offense), and criminal damage to property (each Class 4 felonies).

On Sept. 7, 2025, Fleming allegedly ran over a household or family member’s foot, fled from police at over 21 mph over the legal speed limit, damaged the exterior door of a Bethalto residence, and unlawfully entered the same Bethalto residence. Fleming had previously been convicted of domestic battery in 2020, also in Madison County.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a petition to deny Fleming’s pretrial release from custody. According to the petition, the victim reported Fleming “drove off during an argument, taking the victim's dogs and running over her foot.”

“Officers located the suspect vehicle, and defendant fled a traffic stop, driving 90 mph in a 65 mph zone, then fleeing the vehicle on foot,” the petition states. “Officers pursued with a K9 track.”

A second victim then reported Fleming “unexpectedly arrived at his residence and forced entry, attempting to continue his flight from police by kicking open a locked door.” Officers arrived and found Fleming inside the residence before he reportedly “admitted to fleeing from police to avoid going back to prison.”

The state’s petition to keep Fleming detained was denied. According to a Release Order filed in this case, the state failed to prove Fleming’s flight was a “forcible felony.” The state also reportedly did not present any evidence supporting the first victim’s claim that Fleming knowingly ran over her foot, nor was any evidence presented to prove the damage to the second victim’s door was caused by Fleming during this incident.

Fleming was ultimately granted pretrial release from custody in the case presented by the Bethalto Police Department.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

