BETHALTO - A Bethalto man is facing multiple felonies after he allegedly admitted to stabbing his dog repeatedly.

Nikolas G. Duley, 25, of Bethalto, was charged with animal torture, a Class 3 felony, and aggravated cruelty to animals, a Class 4 felony. Descriptions of the charges state that he “repeatedly stabbed a boxer-type dog in the neck and rib cage with a knife, inflicting pain on the animal."

On Aug. 8, 2024, Duley was reportedly seen with lacerations on his hands at Alton Memorial Hospital, where he indicated to nearby security officers “that he had killed his dog,” according to a petition to deny his pretrial release.

“Officers went to his apartment, finding a dog deceased from multiple stab wounds to the ribs and neck,” the petition states. “The animal was left on the couch, with blood throughout the apartment.”

The petition concluded by adding Duley “has been involuntarily committed in the past, and shows signs of dangerous mental illness.” A mental fitness evaluation was later ordered for Duley, citing doubt as to his fitness to stand trial.

The Bethalto Police Department presented the case against Duley, who was ordered remanded to jail, where he currently remains in custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

