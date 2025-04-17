BETHALTO - On April 17, 2025, the Bethalto Police Department presented charges to the Madison County State’s Attorney's Office for Justin S. Banks, 35, of Bethalto.

The following charges were filed by the Madison County State’s Attorney's Office:

Justin S. Banks:



CT I: Child Pornography (Class X Felony)



CT II: Child Pornography (Class X Felony)



CT III: Child Pornography (Class X Felony)



CT IV: Child Pornography (Class X Felony)



CT V: Child Pornography (Class X Felony)



Article continues after sponsor message

CT VI: Child Pornography (Class 2 Felony)



CT VII: Child Pornography (Class 2 Felony)



CT VIII: Child Pornography (Class 2 Felony)

CT IX: Child Pornography (Class 2 Felony)



CT X: Child Pornography (Class 2 Felony)

On Jan. 30, 2025, the Bethalto Police Department Investigations Division received an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) cybertip from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office. The cybertip showed that Child Pornography was being disseminated. Investigators were able to obtain search warrants to further the investigation.

The investigators learned that the child pornography being disseminated originated at an address in the 700 block of Second Street in Bethalto. Investigators and officers from the Bethalto Police Department, along with the assistance of investigators from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at the residence where Justin S. Banks was located.

Investigators conducted interviews and evidence collection, and Justin Banks was transported to the Madison County Jail, where he is currently being held. Honorable Judge Ryan Jumper has ordered Justin Banks to be remanded to the Madison County Jail.

Remember all defendants to include Mr Banks, are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The issuance of charges in this case is based solely upon probable cause and not proof of guilt.

More like this: