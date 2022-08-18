HARTFORD - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn on Wednesday morning identified a Bethalto man who tragically lost his life following a two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon on Illinois State Route 3 at 7th Street in Hartford.

A 9-1-1 call on the accident came in at approximately 4:11 p.m. The victim was the restrained driver and sole occupant of a 2007 Nissan Titan that was southbound on Illinois Route 3 when for reasons unknown turned east onto 7th Street into the path of an oncoming northbound vehicle where it was struck on the passenger side in a “T” bone fashion. The victim in the fatal crash was identified as Jeffrey R. Hasenjaeger, 63, of Bethalto.

Hasenjaeger was pronounced deceased at the scene by Madison County Coroner’s Office Investigator Shelbi Frakes at 5:05 p.m., August 16, 2022. A preliminary investigation shows blunt force chest and abdominal trauma as the cause of death.

A final cause of death will not be issued until the results of routine toxicological testing are complete. Firefighters with the Hartford Fire Department as well as paramedics with Alton Memorial Ambulance responded to the scene.

The case remains under investigation by the Hartford Police Department, Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit, and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

Funeral arrangements remain pending at this time.

