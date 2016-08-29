BETHALTO – A man was reported down in the back yard of his home in the 100 block of East Sherman Street in Bethalto at 7 a.m. today and when Bethalto Police and Bethalto Volunteer Fire Department EMT arrived, they discovered the man lifeless.

Bethalto Police officers arrived within one minute of the 911 call, followed shortly by an EMT of the Bethalto Volunteer Fire Department, the Bethalto Police said. When there were no signs of life found, the Madison County Coroner’s Office, Illinois State Police CSI and the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office responded.

The Bethalto Police said in an official statement that the investigation thus far indicates that the man was not a victim of criminal violence.

Evidence discovered at the scene indicates that the deceased had locked himself out of his home in the late evening of Sunday, Aug. 28, or the early morning of Monday, Aug. 29, police said.

Police said further, the deceased broke a window to enter his back door, which caused a significant laceration to his arm. The deceased subsequently succumbed to blood loss and expired. No evidence has been found that the deceased contacted anyone for help. The investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the man is not being released at this time to allow his family to make necessary arrangements.

While the name of the person has not been released, there have been condolences going back and forth on social media with people sending their regards to their fallen friend.

