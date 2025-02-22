EDWARDSVILLE – A man from Bethalto accused of trying to force entry into multiple occupied vehicles near an Edwardsville school faces multiple felony charges.

Terry J. Fowler, 47, of Bethalto, was charged on Feb. 18, 2025 with three counts of attempted vehicular hijacking, each Class 2 felonies, as well as one count of aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony).

On Feb. 14, 2025, Fowler allegedly pulled on the door handles of multiple occupied vehicles “at a busy intersection near a school” before striking a police officer, according to court documents.

A petition was filed to deny Fowler’s pretrial release, describing the incident as follows:

“Defendant was identified as the subject found at a busy intersection near a school, attempting to enter multiple passing motor vehicles,” the petition states. “Multiple witnesses reported that defendant was making irrational statements, and pulling on door handles, attempting to make entry.

“Officers located Defendant, still in the intersection and he pulled away from officers, striking an officer on the arm. He was arrested and demonstrated clear signs of mental health issues.”

A fitness evaluation was ordered for Fowler in this case, citing a bona fide doubt from the defense counsel as to his fitness to stand trial.

The Edwardsville Police Department presented the case against against Fowler, who currently remains in custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

