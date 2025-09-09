HARDIN — On the evening of August 12, 2025, law enforcement responded to a burglary alarm at a pharmacy in the 100 block of S. County Road in Hardin, Calhoun County. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received notification at approximately 9:42 p.m. and arrived promptly at the scene.

Witnesses at the location reported seeing a suspect climb out of a pharmacy window and flee on foot. Officers from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Illinois Conservation Police, conducted a thorough search throughout the night but were unable to locate the individual.

Chief Deputy Zach Hardin processed the crime scene and led an investigation that confirmed the suspect’s identity through multiple eyewitness accounts. On August 18, 2025, the Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Tyler M. Buckingham, 24, of Bethalto, charging him with burglary.

Article continues after sponsor message

Buckingham was apprehended on August 23 by the Alton Police Department on the outstanding Calhoun County warrant, along with additional charges related to separate offenses in Alton. Subsequently, on August 25, the Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office filed further charges against Buckingham, including unlawful possession of methamphetamine (less than 5 grams) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, stemming from an unrelated drug investigation by the sheriff’s office.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office expressed gratitude to the citizens who assisted in the investigation, as well as to the Illinois Conservation Police and the Alton Police Department for their support.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

More like this: