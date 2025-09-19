ALTON – Six months after a burglary and theft at Funky Cards and Collectibles and Alton, felony charges have been filed against a man from Bethalto.

Alexander C. Brooks, 32, of Bethalto, was charged on Sept. 11, 2025 with one count each of burglary (a Class 2 felony) and a violation of the Murderer and Violent Offender Against Youth Registration Act.

Brooks allegedly unlawfully entered Funky Cards and Collectibles at 104 W. 3rd St. in downtown Alton without legal authority and with the intent to commit a theft on March 11, 2025. As a Violent Offender Against Youth, he was additionally accused of failing to register his new address with the Bethalto Chief of Police within five days of establishing a new Bethalto address.

According to the Illinois State Police Offender Registry, Brooks was previously convicted of aggravated battery of a child under 13 years of age, causing permanent disability to the victim, while Brooks was 19 at the time of the offense. Having originally registered on Sept. 9, 2020, Brooks is a 10-year registrant who reportedly has not registered since March 20, 2024.

The Alton Police Department presented the latest case against Brooks, who was ordered released from custody pending trial.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.



