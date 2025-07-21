BETHALTO, Ill. — Joshua J. Morrison was charged Monday with aggravated arson, arson, and aggravated battery following an incident Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex in Bethalto.

The Bethalto Fire Department and the Bethalto Police Department responded around 10 a.m. July 19, a report of a truck set on fire and an assault victim at an apartment building in the 300 block of Grant Street.

Firefighters arrived to find the truck engulfed in flames and successfully extinguished the fire. Officers located a victim who had sustained injuries from an assault.

During the investigation, police discovered a suspect barricaded inside the building. Bethalto Police used a loudspeaker to order the individual to exit. For safety reasons, the Metro East S.W.A.T. team was called in to assist.

The tactical team entered the building and peacefully removed the suspect, who was then taken into custody. The situation concluded around 2 p.m.

The Bethalto Police Department acknowledged the assistance of the Madison County Sheriff's Office, East Alton Police Department, Highland Police Department, the Illinois State Fire Marshal, and the Metro East S.W.A.T. team in resolving the incident.

