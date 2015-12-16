EAST ALTON – Bethalto's hockey team hadn't had the best of times lately.

Going into Tuesday night's match-up against Highland, the Eagles had dropped their last three games.

That all changed, thanks in part of a five-goal performance from Jayden Kahl – including the Eagles' first four goals of the game – as Bethalto went on to take an 11-4 win over the Bulldogs in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game at East Alton Ice Arena.

The Bulldogs themselves have undergone some adversity this season; they've lost both of their goaltenders to injury this season and have had another player between the pipes. “He didn't play bad,” said Eagle coach Derek Kahl. “We put a lot of pucks on net and he made some good saves.”

Jayden Kahl's outburst was certainly a highlight of the evening, something that made his coach happy. “It was the first time in his life he's had more than two goals in a game,” Derek Kahl said.

But what made Derek Kahl even happier was just the small items that can often determine who wins or loses a game. “We did a lot of the small things correct,” Kahl said. “I really wished we would have passed the puck more, played more a as a team unit out there.

“It was a nice bounce-back from the last three we played; we lost our last three in a row and to come back tonight, it's a good feeling for the boys.”

Jayden Kahl opened the scoring for the Eagles just 41 seconds into the game, with assists going to Justin Meyer and Konnor Loewen; Kahl scored again 48 seconds later to put Bethalto up 2-0, Meyer again getting the assist. The Bulldogs rallied back to tie it up on goals from Zachary Korte (from Devin Korte) and Eric Vice (from Justin Gill), but Kahl restored the two-goal lead with assists from Gage Wendel on the third goal and Justin Wendel on the fourth goal.

Loewen extended the lead 5:01 into the second period on an unassisted power-play goal and Kirklan Hansen made it 6-2 not long after he got a feed from Gage Wendel and scored. Joe Watson and Gage Wendel then made it 8-2 before Korte got a goal back for the Bulldogs on a power play late in the second.

Korte got his third goal of the game early in the third period, which Kahl countered with his fifth goal of the game five minutes into the third period. Anthony Russo then closed out the scoring with two quick goals in the final minutes, Gage Wendel assisting on both of them.

The Eagles got 43 shots on goal, while the Bulldogs managed 31 shots.

Bethalto next meets up with Freeburg/Waterloo at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at East Alton, while the Bulldogs take on East Alton-Wood River at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday at East Alton.

