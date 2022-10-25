BETHALTO - The Bethalto Halloween Parade has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. The parade was supposed to occur at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, but was rescheduled because of the rainy weather.

The parade line-up begins at 6 p.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery on the Erwin Plegge side. The parade route moves down Erwin Plegge and ends at Bethalto City Hall.

A Trunk-or-Treat event will follow at Central Park in Bethalto.

Those interested in participating with a decorated vehicle for the Trunk-or-Treat have to message the Rotary Club of Bethalto directly.

