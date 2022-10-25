BETHALTO - The Bethalto Halloween Parade has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. The parade was supposed to occur at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, but was rescheduled because of the rainy weather.

The parade line-up begins at 6 p.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery on the Erwin Plegge side. The parade route moves down Erwin Plegge and ends at Bethalto City Hall.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

A Trunk-or-Treat event will follow at Central Park in Bethalto.

Those interested in participating with a decorated vehicle for the Trunk-or-Treat have to message the Rotary Club of Bethalto directly.

More like this:

Highland Jaycees Host Annual Schweizerfest
Apr 26, 2025
New Food Vendors, More Announced For Glen Carbon Homecoming 2025
Apr 22, 2025
Mardi Gras Celebrations Come to Southwest Illinois In Worden, Granite City
Feb 24, 2025
Future Teachers Celebrated at Civic Memorial's Signing Ceremony
3 days ago
RiverBender Blog: I Went to St. Louis Mardi Gras
Mar 3, 2025

 