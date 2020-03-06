BETHALTO - Bethalto Fire Department issued a burn ban for the city of Bethalto starting today (03-06/2020) and will go till Monday (03/09/2020). On Monday the fire department will evaluate the situation and will decide if they need to extend it or lift it.

The ban is due to high wind conditions and dry vegetation. The city will issue no burn permits during this time. Any questions can be directed to the chief.

