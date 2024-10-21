BETHALTO — The Bethalto Fire Department presented a check for $500 to the Backstoppers of Madison County on Monday night, marking a significant contribution to the organization that supports families of fallen first responders.

The donation stemmed from proceeds raised during the recent Bethalto Homecoming, held over Labor Day weekend. The event featured live music, carnival rides, and various food vendors, alongside a fish stand operated by the fire department.

Traditionally, the department has sold shirts at the homecoming and selected a local charity for donations. This year, however, they opted to sell tumblers at the fish stand, directing the funds specifically to Backstoppers of Madison County.

Backstoppers of Madison County is a collective of firefighters, law enforcement officers, EMS professionals, and the surviving spouses of fallen heroes, dedicated to raising awareness and funds for the Backstoppers Inc. Police Officers’ and Firefighters’ fund.

The contribution from the Bethalto Fire Department is intended to support this mission and assist families in need.

The funds raised at the homecoming event are vital for the fire department, enabling them to invest in various projects at the firehouse, as well as training and equipment for their personnel.

