Our Daily Show Interview! Bethalto Spirit: Farmer's Market, Music in the Park, & More!

BETHALTO - The nonprofit Bethalto Spirit will host the Bethalto Farmers’ Market throughout the summer.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday until Sept. 28, 2025, community members are invited to Bethalto Central Park for the market, where they can shop for produce, baked goods, homemade crafts and more. Jane, who oversees Bethalto Spirit, explained that the goal of the organization is to support the community through events like the market.

“Our primary function is to provide education, arts and events for the Village of Bethalto,” she said. “As a 501(c)(3), we’re able to provide those wonderful things to the village.”

Of the 20 vendors who come every week, Jane explained that some vendors are signed up for a half season, while others plan to stay in their spot until September. Bethalto Spirit also welcomes drop-in vendors.

“We’re always looking for new vendors,” she said. “We love to give people opportunities. Know that some of our folks have gone from the market and are now in brick-and-mortars, which is totally my goal. They’ve got a following that buys from them off-season. That was part of the premise of starting the market, to help people start their business in the community.”

Jane noted that the market is set up along the path in Central Park, so no one is walking on hot asphalt and the market is wheelchair accessible. She is excited to add sno cones to the market starting this Sunday.

The farmers’ market season will end with a “big bang” on Sept. 28, 2025, at the St. Louis Regional Airport’s 29th Annual Fly-In.

On July 13, they will host a special “Christmas in July” event to promote Bethalto Spirit’s annual Christmas Village attraction, which opens in December. While the Christmas in July farmers’ market is simply “a fun event for the kiddos,” Jane said they are always looking for donations to support the Christmas Village fun later this year.

“We need funds,” she explained. “It’s exciting. It continues to grow. We’re looking at some things. I’d love to be able to bring a couple more features into the village, but we can’t afford it. We need some monetary support so that we can bring in some other really nice features.”

For more information about the Christmas Village, visit the official Facebook page or contact Jane directly at 618-240-2777 to donate or volunteer.

In the meantime, Jane hopes to see a lot of residents from Bethalto and beyond come out to enjoy the farmers’ market. She believes the weekly events are a fun way to connect with the community and support local farmers and artisans.

“It’s that small-town feel, which is what we really want,” she added. “Make our hometown your hometown. That’s really what we want.”

For more information about the Bethalto Farmers’ Market, visit the official Facebook page. To learn more about Bethalto Spirit and how to support them, check out their official website at BethaltoSpirit.net.

