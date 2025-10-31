Sophee Brown.BETHALTO - Bethalto native Sophee Brown has served in the U.S. Air Force since 2023 as a Private First Class in the Military Police unit. Brown, who currently holds this rank, joined the service to protect the United States, according to her family.

Brown, a twin, left behind her sister to answer the call to serve.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

"Sophee is my niece and is a twin. She left behind her sister to serve our country," said Lisa Woulfe, a family member. Woulfe added, "She is my hero as she is brave and so driven to protect the US. Our family is so proud of her."

Brown’s service reflects a commitment to national security, and her family continues to express pride in her dedication.

Submitted by Lisa Woulfe.

How to submit

Submitting a tribute is simple. You can fill out our Veteran Salute form at http://contribute.riverbender.com/page/veteran-salute, or email us at news@riverbender.com.

More like this:

Domestic Violence Memorial Service Honors Local Victims and Survivors
Oct 22, 2025
Community Rallying Around Granite City Mom During Cancer Treatment
Oct 24, 2025
Downtown's WestEnd & Courtyard Explains Family Atmosphere in Wood River
3 days ago
Madison Woman Loses Home In Devastating Fire
Today
Granite City Family Seeks Support To Fulfill Cancer Patient’s Dream Trip
2 days ago

 