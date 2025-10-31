Bethalto Family Expresses Pride in Sophee Brown’s Air Force Service
Family members commend Brown's courage and dedication as she serves in the Air Force Military Police.. Police unit.
BETHALTO - Bethalto native Sophee Brown has served in the U.S. Air Force since 2023 as a Private First Class in the Military Police unit. Brown, who currently holds this rank, joined the service to protect the United States, according to her family.
Brown, a twin, left behind her sister to answer the call to serve.
"Sophee is my niece and is a twin. She left behind her sister to serve our country," said Lisa Woulfe, a family member. Woulfe added, "She is my hero as she is brave and so driven to protect the US. Our family is so proud of her."
Brown’s service reflects a commitment to national security, and her family continues to express pride in her dedication.
Submitted by Lisa Woulfe.
