BETHALTO - Bethalto native Sophee Brown has served in the U.S. Air Force since 2023 as a Private First Class in the Military Police unit. Brown, who currently holds this rank, joined the service to protect the United States, according to her family.

Brown, a twin, left behind her sister to answer the call to serve.

"Sophee is my niece and is a twin. She left behind her sister to serve our country," said Lisa Woulfe, a family member. Woulfe added, "She is my hero as she is brave and so driven to protect the US. Our family is so proud of her."

Brown’s service reflects a commitment to national security, and her family continues to express pride in her dedication.

Submitted by Lisa Woulfe.