BETHALTO - For Bethalto East Primary School Principal Christine “Crissy” Pavlinek, the decision to come to Bethalto was easy.

After spending 22 years moving throughout the country with her husband, an active duty U.S. Navy servicemember, Pavlinek was eager to settle down closer to family in the Bethalto area. Now, she’s happy to be a part of the school community as principal of the district’s youngest school. Not only does it appeal to her student-centered approach, but it makes for a lot of fun days with kids who love to see her.

“We’re never short on hugs and we’re never short on smiles,” Pavlinek shared. “The energy and excitement that they bring to each day just to be here and learning, to share something that they love and care about — I’m telling you, it’s a really magical place to be.”

Pavlinek grew up in central Illinois, then moved to Edwardsville to attend SIUE with her sister. Her husband was stationed in Virginia, and that’s where she settled as a young mom.

While raising their two sons, Pavlinek went back to school and got her master’s degree in teaching. She entered the school system right as her youngest child started kindergarten.

“Whenever my kids started school, we both started together. They went into school and I went into the classroom as well,” she explained. “I feel like I always approached the classroom from the perspective of providing for students the same experience I wanted for my own children.”

After several moves and different roles in education, Pavlinek and her family returned to Illinois, where she took a job in Collinsville as an interventionist. She then started as an instructional coach, which she loved.

It was in this role that she was introduced to Bethalto by way of Bethalto Community Unit School District #8 Superintendent Dr. Jill Griffin. At the coaching sessions where different districts came together to learn more about instructional coaching, Pavlinek was pleasantly surprised to see Griffin in attendance.

“I was already really taken back and inspired by our superintendent here, Dr. Griffin, because she would be at those coaching sessions,” Pavlinek remembered. “She was on the ground with [the teachers], wanting to know more about coaching and how it could benefit their district. So my attention was always sparked here. Like, wow, what an amazing leader to say, ‘We’re going to do this and we’re going to do it together.’”

Pavlinek applied to the Bethalto East principal position as soon as it was open, and she has loved her tenure so far as a part of Eagle Nation. She is especially impressed by the Professional Learning Communities, and she makes an effort to promote shared decision-making with her teachers at Bethalto East.

Her favorite part of the day is working the morning carpool lane, where she gets to see the students say goodbye to their families and start the school day with smiles. She said it’s “fabulous” working with these young kids and sharing the experience with her fellow educators.

“We’re supporting these children and, ultimately, the community as a whole,” she said. “Just to see those smiles and those goodbyes to their families each day, knowing that they’re coming here and they’re just so loved, it’s the best part of my day. If you ever really want to brighten your mood for the day, come here and do our morning car line.

Pavlinek believes Bethalto “hires talent,” and she loves collaborating with the other professionals in the Bethalto East community every day to provide for the district’s littlest Eagles. She looks forward to a great second semester at Bethalto East with the students and coworkers she loves.

“I think being a military spouse and having moved around like we have, I’ve been in multiple districts, multiple states, and you just recognize good leadership and good qualities whenever you see it,” she added. “You recognize, once you come out of the classroom especially, that it’s not a one-person job. To be able to be here and be part of this team that’s moving the district in that direction, to be very student-centered and to really focus on the growth of all students, is exciting. I enjoy it.”

