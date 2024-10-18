BETHALTO - Bethalto Community Unit School District #8 students and community members enjoyed a Touch-a-Truck night at Bethalto East Primary School.

On Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, families came together to check out several big trucks in the Bethalto East parking lot. Kids could climb into the trucks and explore the interiors of an ambulance, firetruck, police car, UPS truck, tractor and many other vehicles.

“What a beautiful evening for our Little Eagles to come together with their families and enjoy some fun!” Bethalto East Primary School said in a statement. “The excitement on faces, the giggles of joy, and seeing families spending time together, was exactly everything we hoped for!”

Bethalto Community Unit School District #8 will also host a trunk-or-treat from 5–8 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2024, at Civic Memorial High School.

