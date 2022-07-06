Westminster College Dean's List Announced For Spring 2022 Semester

FULTON, MO. - Westminster College is proud to announce those students named to the Spring 2022 Dean's List for exemplary academic performance.

The list of 219 students includes 29 freshmen, 63 sophomores, 52 juniors, and 75 seniors. Those honored include the following:

Bethalto, Illinois

Susan Buchanan, Senior

East Alton, Illinois

Kaleb Hinkle-Pruett, Freshman

The Dean's List recognizes Westminster students who have shown high academic performance during the past semester. To be included on the Dean's List, a student must achieve a 3.60-semester grade point average with at least 12 hours completed that semester.

President and Chief Transformation Officer Donald P. Lofe, Jr., said those on the Dean's List exemplify the high educational standards upheld at Westminster College since 1851.

"Each one of these students worked extremely hard, putting forth a great deal of effort throughout the semester," Lofe added. "On behalf of the entire Westminster community, I want to congratulate them on upholding Westminster's long-standing tradition of educational excellence."

