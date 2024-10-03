BETHALTO - Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias’ office is transforming its Bethalto DMV facility into a “One-Stop-Shop” design, offering reduced wait times and increased efficiencies.

The renovation also includes updated signage to create a more logical flow and help customers know where to go, Giannoulias said. The Bethalto DMV is the first facility in Southwest Illinois to become a One-Stop-Shop facility,

The DMV will temporarily close from Oct. 7-18, while renovations take place. During that time, a temporary “pop-up” location will service customers at the Village of Bethalto building located at 100 E. Central St.

Article continues after sponsor message

The pop-up facility will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. after the office recently shifted hours of operation to better align with customer availability. Customers can make an appointment online.

As a part of the Secretary of State’s ongoing modernization efforts, the new DMV experience will save customers considerable time and several steps by offering both vehicle and driver services at a single service counter.

“Since taking office, we’ve made it a top priority to provide exceptional customer service and reduce lines and wait times,” Giannoulias said. “Our Bethalto facility is among the first DMVs in the state to get this makeover that will give it a modern feel while employing new technology to create efficiencies.”

Driver services and vehicle services employees at “One-Stop-Shop” DMVs are now cross-trained to provide both sets of services. The office has also redesigned customer service counters and signage to create a more logical flow.

At a single service counter, customers will be able obtain the following services:

Apply for a REAL ID or a new driver’s license or state ID card.

Renew a driver’s license, state ID or Temporary Visitor Driver’s License (TVDL).

Register or renew their vehicle registration and obtain vehicle stickers.

Order a new license plate.

Join the Illinois Organ and Tissue Donor Registry.

More like this: