BETHALTO — Friday night, Oct. 3, 2025, the Bethalto community and Civic Memorial High School (CMHS) students and staff filled Hauser Stadium with pink in a powerful show of love and support for Nicole Parris, a CMHS football mom courageously battling breast cancer.

The stands were a sea of pink as families, players, and fans joined together to honor Nicole and all those whose lives have been touched by this disease.

“It was truly inspiring to see our school and our community come together as one family to lift up one of our own,” said event organizer Selina Brawner.

Nicole, a single mother and special education teacher in the Collinsville School District, has faced not only the physical and emotional challenges of her diagnosis, but also the mounting costs that come with treatment. Her son, Ephriam, is a junior on the CMHS football team—and when the CM Football family learned of their struggle, they immediately stepped up to help.

So far, between direct donations and proceeds from the Pink Out apparel store, more than $5,000 has been raised. At Friday night’s game, CMHS cheer parents continued the effort by selling pink glasses and poms, collecting cash donations, and raffling off St. Louis Cardinals tickets generously donated by J.F. Electric. Every dollar raised will go directly toward Nicole’s treatments, medications, transportation, and other essential expenses.

The CM Cheer Team raised an additional $1,400 during the game, and the football players wore pink socks and pink breast cancer ribbon decals on their helmets to show Ephriam that they stand firmly behind him and his mother. The CM Pizzazz Dance Team and cheerleaders were also decked out in pink to show their support.

“Friday night’s game was about more than just football,” Brawner said. “We may not have gotten the win against Highland, but the team and the town showed up in pink to support Nicole. I love my community and my school district! Although a win is always the goal and what I want for our team, sometimes you have to sit back and look at the bigger picture. There’s more to life than your record at the end of the season—it’s about the brotherhood, the bonds, and showing up for your friend and teammate when he needs it the most.”

Friday’s Pink Out Night was about far more than color—it was a heartfelt reminder of the strength and compassion within the Bethalto community. Through their unity, the CMHS students, staff, and families sent a powerful message to Nicole and Ephriam: they will never fight alone.