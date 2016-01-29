Bethalto clinches division, prepares for All-Star game Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Thursday night the Bethalto Eagles clinched their 1A class Division in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association. The Bethalto Eagles ended their season 12-9 with second place going to the Alton Redbirds with a record of 10-11. Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! Konnar Loewen scored four out of the six goals to win 6-4. Joseph Watson scored two goals followed up with assists throughout the game from Jacoby Robinson, Justin Wendle, and Anthony Russo. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending